Veterans begin nearly 100-mile walk from Myrtle Beach to Charleston

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Veterans are hitting the road for a nearly 100-mile walk to Charleston.
The Veterans Victory Walk aims to improve awareness and honor veterans for their sacrifice. Participants gathered at the Myrtle Beach Vet Center at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and the walk began about an hour later.
Participants will receive a police escort for the walk, which will take about 35 hours with breaks.
Amanda Yurkin, one of the event’s organizers, said looking forward to the walk has helped them get through the quarantine process due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s given people an opportunity to train, we’ve gotten together, and we’ve walked together in groups and it’s given veterans a mission, a long-term mission, something to look forward to instead of just being at home, it’s given them something possible to look forward too,” Yurkin said.
For morning commuters, be mindful participants will be walking in the right lane on Highway 17 South Business.
You can also donate to the Veterans Victory Walk here.
