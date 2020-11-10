Tickets on sale for ‘Nights of a Thousand Candles’ at Brookgreen Gardens

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tickets are now on sale for Brookgreen Gardens' annual holiday light display Nights of Thousand Candles.
According to a press release, the display will be held on Wednesdays and Sundays between Nov. 27 and Dec. 31. It will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 25.
The popular holiday event features millions of twinkling lights draped among the gardens' sculptures, trees, and flowers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at Brookgreen Gardens said they will be implementing safety measures for the display, including reducing nightly admission by 50% and doubling the event’s number of nights offered to allow for the same number of guests to take part as years past, according to the release.
Tickets for adults are $25 and $15 for children. For members, tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.