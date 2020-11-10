Suspect in deadly RipTydz shooting in Myrtle Beach set for trial

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A murder suspect accused of killing a Myrtle Beach restaurant employee will face trial next week.
According to Horry County court officials, Jakkari Brown will be in court for trial the week of Nov. 16.
Brown is charged in connection with a deadly October 2018 shooting at RipTydz Oceanfront Grille. He faces counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and unlawful consumption of alcohol while carrying a concealed weapon.
Myrtle Beach police said a fight broke out at the restaurant and Brown fired a gun, hitting an off-duty employee identified as Roger Ramos.
Witnesses at the restaurant during the shooting said the victim was trying to break up the fight when he was shot.
Stay with WMBF News for updates on the trial.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.