‘Senseless act of violence’: Marion police investigate deadly shooting at auto shop

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – One person has been taken into custody after a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon at an auto shop, according to the Marion Police Department.
Officers were called just after 2 p.m. to Kenny’s Auto Shop on South Main Street to a person who was shot multiple times.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they performed CPR on a man who was laying on the ground and unresponsive. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.
Marion police arrested 38-year-old Prentis Quick in the case. He faces several charges including murder and pointing and presenting a firearm.
“This senseless act of violence is not acceptable and all parties must remember that gun violence is never the way to deal with any situation,” said Marion Police Chief Keith Parks.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.