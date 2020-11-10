S.C. Dept. of Education announces integrated digital learning solution for students, teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the South Carolina Department of Education announced Tuesday the purchase and rollout of an integrated digital learning solution to support teaching and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and through the immediate future.
According to a press release, the solution includes purchasing four Learning Management Systems, a Learning Object Repository, and a suite of standards-based digital learning resources from Discovery Education.
It will allow every student and educator access to “high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, and professional learning resources no matter their location or learning environment,” according to the SCDE.
“The purchase of these three platforms and the seamless ability for every South Carolina teacher to access them and incorporate high quality content into their classroom instruction can be a game changer for our state,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “COVID-19 has presented enormous challenges to teaching and learning but this digital platform will help level the K-12 education playing field this school year and beyond.”
Funding for the three programs amounts to over $15.3 million over a three-year period, according to state officials. Funding is being provided through appropriations made to the agency under the CARES Act.
