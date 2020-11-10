Police warn of scammer calling residents, impersonating Horry County officers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is warning the community about a phone scam where the caller is impersonating one of their own.
HCPD officials said they were made aware of a scammer or scammers who are calling residents and impersonating members of their staff. The caller is demanding people to make a payment in relation to “urgent legal matters.”
The police department will never call people and demand payment over the phone.
“HCPD would like to applaud the community members who notified us of this scam. Upon receiving the scam calls, they sought to contact our department directly to confirm the validity of the calls, rather than continuing to interact with the scammer. This was the best possible course of action,” HCPD said in a Facebook post.
If you receive a call from a scammer, you should hang up and dial your local police precinct to report the incident. You can also use the CopLogic Online Incident Reporting tool.
