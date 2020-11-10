Police: Man pulls gun on employee during robbery at Georgetown Walmart

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect.
According to authorities, Samuel Adam Robinson stole several items Sunday from the Walmart store on N. Fraser Street.
When confronted by an employee, Robinson allegedly pulled a gun before fleeing on foot.
Police say Robinson has an active warrant for armed robbery in connection to the incident.
If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call Staff Sgt. Cribb with Georgetown police at 843-545-4329, the department’s Tip Line at 843-545-4400, or headquarters at 843-545-4300.
