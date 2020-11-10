In need of ‘a spark on offense,’ Gamecocks open competition for starting QB job

“We try to create a competitive atmosphere all the time and I know [offensive coordinator] Mike [Bobo] does a great job of pushing that position and having those guys be game ready in all situations,” Muschamp said. "Luke -- maybe for the last month or month and a half, maybe six weeks -- has been getting the lion’s share of reps at quarterback in his package and the things that we do to try to bring that along and we’ll continue to do so. Ryan and Collin have been getting the reps in what you’d say is our mainstay offense in what we do.