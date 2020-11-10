Myrtle Beach moving annual Veterans Day ceremony indoors due to inclement weather

The annual Veterans Day ceremony will be held inside the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach via Twitter)
By WMBF News Staff | November 10, 2020 at 10:08 AM EST - Updated November 10 at 10:08 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach officials announced their annual Veterans Day ceremony will head inside due to the threat of inclement weather on Wednesday.

According to information from the city, the ceremony will be held Nov. 11 inside ballrooms D and E at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Normally, the ceremony is held outside on the convention center’s plaza.

Wednesday’s event is set to kick off at 11 a.m. Parking for the ceremony is complimentary at the convention center.

