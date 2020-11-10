Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 8 on child exploitation charges in ‘Operation Playground’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced eight arrests Tuesday afternoon in an effort called “Operation Playground.”
The operation also involved the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Don Calabrese.
Police announced the following arrests:
- George B. Thomas, 36; charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and attempted dissemination of obscene material to a minor under 18
- Robert Nazzaro, 54; charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and attempted dissemination of obscene material to a minor under 18
- Matthew Johnson, 30; charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- Donnell A. Diaz, 27; charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and attempted dissemination of obscene material to a minor under 18
- Keith R. Hernkind, 38; charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and attempted dissemination of obscene material to a minor under 18
- Atticus L. Mills, 20; charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- Therance L. Jamison, 56; charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- Jacob D. Ouellette, 24; charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor
The cases are being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office, Calabrese said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.