LIST: Veterans Day events across the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several events are planned Wednesday along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee to commemorate Veterans Day.
MYRTLE BEACH:
The annual Veterans Day ceremony will be held inside ballrooms D and E at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The event is set to begin at 11 a.m.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH:
A Veterans Day service will be held at Carolina Bays Church at 4360 Big Barn Drive in Little River.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY:
The public is invited to gather at the Georgetown Veterans Memorial at 705 Church Street at 11 a.m. The event is sponsored by the American Legion Post 114 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6444.
DARLINGTON COUNTY:
A Veterans Day celebration event will be held on the Public Square at 11 a.m. The event is sponsored by the American Legion Post 13.
FLORENCE COUNTY:
The annual Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Florence Veterans Park on Woody Jones Blvd. During the event, 16 names of Pee Dee veterans will be added to the Wall of Honor. In addition, a monument to the USS Arizona, which sunk during the attack on Pearl Harbor, will be unveiled.
SURFSIDE BEACH:
A veterans memorial service will be held at Memorial Park at 2 p.m.
