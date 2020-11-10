Horry County voters get creative with write-in candidates

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Didn’t see anyone on the ballot worthy of your vote?
Many Horry County voters chose to write in candidates during last week’s general election, and some of the choices were pretty unique!
Notable write-in candidates included:
- Barney Fife
- Tom Sawyer
- Jesus
- Buzz Lightyear
- Barack Obama
- Mickey Mouse
- Scooby-Doo
- John Cena
- Elvis Presley
- Bugs Bunny
- Phil Collins
- Wayne Gretzky
- Billy Bob Thornton
- Kanye West
- John Doe
- Lady Gaga
- Donald Duck
- Baby Yoda
You can view the full list of write-in candidates below:
