Horry County voters get creative with write-in candidates
Some Horry County voters chose to write-in candidates during last week’s election, and some of the choices were pretty unique! (Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By WMBF News Staff | November 10, 2020 at 10:40 AM EST - Updated November 10 at 4:24 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Didn’t see anyone on the ballot worthy of your vote?

Many Horry County voters chose to write in candidates during last week’s general election, and some of the choices were pretty unique!

Notable write-in candidates included:

  • Barney Fife
  • Tom Sawyer
  • Jesus
  • Buzz Lightyear
  • Barack Obama
  • Mickey Mouse
  • Scooby-Doo
  • John Cena
  • Elvis Presley
  • Bugs Bunny
  • Phil Collins
  • Wayne Gretzky
  • Billy Bob Thornton
  • Kanye West
  • John Doe
  • Lady Gaga
  • Kanye West
  • Donald Duck
  • Baby Yoda

You can view the full list of write-in candidates below:

