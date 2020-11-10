Horry County officials form committee to better regulate special event permits

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders are working to better regulate special events after some in the community raised concerns.
During the county’s public safety meeting Tuesday, leaders said they’re hearing more and more complaints about special events held at the old Freestyle Music Park near George Bishop Parkway and other places in the county.
“We’re going to check what needs to be done and how we can get our arms around it a little better than we do now,” Councilman Gary Loftus said.
Loftus recalled receiving numerous calls this past weekend from people who live in the Arrowhead neighborhood about a loud car racing event at the old Freestyle Music Park, which was eventually shut down.
“We’re a tourist town so special events are a given, but this one didn’t have the proper permit, didn’t have anything so that’s one thing,” Loftus said.
Currently, Horry County Emergency Management handles special event permit applications.
The department, along with Horry County police and county councilmembers, plan to form an initial group to look at the special permit process and recommend changes to the current ordinance. That will be followed by another group to evaluate special event permit applications.
While some neighbors in the Arrowhead community nearby said they don’t mind the noise, others call it a nightmare.
“We shouldn’t have to put up with this,” resident John Redden said.
“The noise went from early morning till dusk time,” resident Melissa Digneo said. “We couldn’t have our windows down, sit out on the patio.”
One councilman suggested extending the time organizers have to apply for a permit from no later than 45 days to 90 days. This will give them more time to be analyzed.
He also suggested notifying the county councilmember representing the area about any events.
“We want to make sure they don’t destroy the peace and tranquility of the Arrowhead neighborhood and the surrounding residential communities any more than they have to,” Loftus said.
Loftus said they’re aware of a couple of events planned for Freestyle Music Park next year. They hope to make progress with the special events permit committee before then.
