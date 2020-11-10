Hey Eric Do My Job: Dancing in Godspell!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Perhaps my biggest challenge yet for “Hey Eric Do My Job.”
If you know, you know I cannot dance. I mean, I was skipped over when rhythm was being passed out. No dance coordination whatsoever.
So I was terrified when Long Bay Theatre asked me to take part in a dance number for opening night of Godspell.
I almost do-see-doed my way to declining. But oh, join me as I grab my dancing shoes and take the stage in what will surely be my most embarrassing challenge yet.
And please leave your judgement at the door!
