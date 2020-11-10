Georgetown County steel plant notifies employees of end-of-year layoffs

LIBERTY Steel Group, part of the GFG Alliance, announced in April that its Georgetown facility would go into Care and Maintenance due to lower demand for steel products across the United States as the COVID pandemic reduced manufacturing activity. As the Care and Maintenance program at Georgetown has lasted six months, in line with legal obligations LIBERTY Steel has issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice to colleagues there. As previously announced, LIBERTY Steel is evaluating the capital, market, supply and cost considerations that could support a sustainable restart plan at Georgetown.