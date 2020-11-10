FIRST ALERT: Tropical moisture to bring heavy rainfall to the Carolinas

Tropical moisture to bring heavy rainfall to the Carolinas
By Andrew Dockery | November 10, 2020 at 3:55 AM EST - Updated November 10 at 5:14 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical moisture continues to stream into the Carolinas, increasing our rain chances each day.

A few showers will be possible today at 30%.
It’s a humid and mild start to the day as you step out the door this morning. Just like yesterday, there will be the chance of a few showers around with highs remaining unseasonably warm. Rain chances today are at the lowest they will be for the rest of the work week with only a 30% chance of showers.

The heavy rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday with off and on showers.
The deep tropical moisture we have been giving you the first alert to arrives on Wednesday and Thursday, setting up rounds of heavy rain and a few storms through the middle of the week. Expect off and on downpours throughout both days with rainfall totals approaching 3″ in spots through Thursday. Highs will remain warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Scattered rain chances will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend.
Those daily rain chances will continue on Friday and into the weekend but will not be as widespread. We will hold onto a 40% chance of showers on Friday with a few downpours possible throughout the afternoon. By Saturday and Sunday, our chances will drop to a 30% chance of rain with a few of those weekend plans possibly being impacted. Highs on Saturday will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s before returning to the mid 70s on Sunday.

