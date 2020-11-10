FIRST ALERT: Theta forms, 2020 now has the most named storms on record

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Theta has formed overnight and is now the 29th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season. With Theta, 2020 is has the most storms on record in a single season.
At 9 AM, the center of Subtropical Storm Theta was located near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 39.5 West. The storm is moving toward the east near 12 mph. An eastward to east-northeastward motion across the eastern Atlantic is expected during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected during the next few days. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb.
Theta will pose no threat to the United States.
For a look at Eta and the other chance of development, you can visit the previous tropics story here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.