FIRST ALERT: Theta forms, 2020 now has the most named storms on record

At 9 AM, the center of Subtropical Storm Theta was located near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 39.5 West. The storm is moving toward the east near 12 mph. An eastward to east-northeastward motion across the eastern Atlantic is expected during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected during the next few days. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb.