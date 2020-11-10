FIRST ALERT: Heavy, soaking rain arrives this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical moisture streams into the Carolinas this week, leading to a round of heavy rain through Friday.
While we remain generally dry Tuesday evening, expect downpours to arrive by sunrise Wednesday. Wednesday remains soggy as on-and-off downpours continue to move in throughout the day. Despite the clouds and rain, we remain unseasonably warm with afternoon highs around 78°.
The heaviest and most widespread rain this week will arrive Thursday. Expect a round of heavy rain to arrive Thursday, likely leading to some ponding on the roadway issues during the commutes. While severe weather is not expected, rain totals would surpass 2″ to 3″ in spots.
A few more breaks in the rain arrive Friday but widespread showers continue. A few more arrive Saturday with the area finally drying out a bit by the end of the weekend. One cool day this weekend as we struggle to climb out of the 60s Saturday. It doesn’t last with afternoon highs returning to the 70s Sunday.
