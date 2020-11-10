Dillon and Lake View finish No. 1 in final SCHSL football media poll

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The high school football regular season has come to an end for the South Carolina High School League. The final football media poll was released this afternoon. Two area schools in Dillon and Lake View each finish the season as the number one teams in their respective classes. Our local teams are in bold below.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (9)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. Dorman
5. TL Hanna
6. Northwestern
7. Sumter
8. Carolina Forest
9. Byrnes
10. Ridge View
CLASS 4A
1. AC Flora (5)
2. North Myrtle Beach (4)
3. Greer
4. Westside
5. South Pointe
6. (tie) Catawba Ridge
6. (tie) Myrtle Beach
8. Greenville
9. Greenwood
10. North Augusta
West Florence received votes.
CLASS 3A
1. Dillon (6)
2. Chapman (3)
3. Daniel
4. Camden
5. Gilbert
6. Wren
7. Aynor
8. Oceanside Collegiate
9. Hanahan
10. Lake City
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (9)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Newberry
4. North Central
5. Cheraw
6. Chesnee
7. Woodland
8. (tie) Marion
8. (tie) Andrews
10. Batesburg-Leesville
CLASS 1A
1. Lake View (9)
2. (tie) Blackville-Hilda
2. (tie) Southside Christian
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Lamar
6. Whale Branch
7. Johnsonville
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Carvers Bay
10. McCormick
Green Sea Floyds received votes.
