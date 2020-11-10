Dillon and Lake View finish No. 1 in final SCHSL football media poll

Lake View and Dillon claim the top spot in their respective classes going into week 6. (Source: WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald | November 10, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 5:06 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The high school football regular season has come to an end for the South Carolina High School League. The final football media poll was released this afternoon. Two area schools in Dillon and Lake View each finish the season as the number one teams in their respective classes. Our local teams are in bold below.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork (9)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. Dorman

5. TL Hanna

6. Northwestern

7. Sumter

8. Carolina Forest

9. Byrnes

10. Ridge View

CLASS 4A

1. AC Flora (5)

2. North Myrtle Beach (4)

3. Greer

4. Westside

5. South Pointe

6. (tie) Catawba Ridge

6. (tie) Myrtle Beach

8. Greenville

9. Greenwood

10. North Augusta

West Florence received votes.

CLASS 3A

1. Dillon (6)

2. Chapman (3)

3. Daniel

4. Camden

5. Gilbert

6. Wren

7. Aynor

8. Oceanside Collegiate

9. Hanahan

10. Lake City

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville (9)

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Newberry

4. North Central

5. Cheraw

6. Chesnee

7. Woodland

8. (tie) Marion

8. (tie) Andrews

10. Batesburg-Leesville

CLASS 1A

1. Lake View (9)

2. (tie) Blackville-Hilda

2. (tie) Southside Christian

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Lamar

6. Whale Branch

7. Johnsonville

8. Wagener-Salley

9. Carvers Bay

10. McCormick

Green Sea Floyds received votes.

