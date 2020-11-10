Despite subpar showing this year, Gamecocks show support for Muschamp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s no secret that South Carolina hasn’t had a great year so far on the gridiron.
The Gamecocks (2-4) have had to battle four ranked opponents and have only mustered two wins so far. To make matters even more concerning, Carolina has been outscored 100-27 in their last two games against SEC West foes LSU and Texas A&M.
Without question, it has been a struggle and fans have been calling for head coach Will Muschamp to be relieved of his coaching duties. However, that noise isn’t something players and other members of the team are buying into as they prepare for their contest this week against Ole Miss.
“I’m also told not to read it, but I read just about everything just because I think most of it is funny and not funny in a good way like, ‘Hey, we’re losing’ because everybody hates that stuff ‚” Gamecocks senior tight end Nick Muse said. “I think it’s funny because a lot of people have their opinion, which is fine. I like reading it because I know most of the ‘Karens’ and the ‘couch coaches’ know more than our coaches apparently. I reading it just seeing everybody’s opinion. My dad has this saying. He can say whatever he wants, but he’s just a fat dad in the stands. So, that’s what I take to it. It is what it is.”
This isn’t the first time Carolina fans and supporters have called for Muschamp to be fired. In fact, some of those calls can be found on social media shortly after the Gamecocks lost at home to Appalachian State. Despite the outside noise, the players in the Carolina locker room have voiced their support for Muschamp.
“We love Champ. He rides for us and we ride for him. That’s how it’s always going to be as long as we’re together,” said Gamecocks junior defensive lineman JJ Enagbare.
Although there’s plenty of outside noise, the Gamecocks are hoping to make the most of their remaining games on the schedule.
“Every week is a season,” Muschamp said. “We’ve got four great opportunities and the next opportunity is in Oxford, Mississippi, and that’s what we’re focused on.”
South Carolina travels to Ole Miss on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.