Coastal’s Perugini tabbed Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina sophomore libero Lina Perugini was tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.
While the high-powered offensive attack gets most of the attention for the Chanticleers, the constant on the backline has been the great play of Perugini. Last week, she once again led the Chants in digs in all three matches, as Coastal swept Georgia Southern 3-0 to take another three-match conference series sweep.
Good offense starts with good defense, as Perugini totaled 58 digs on the week, including 16 digs in the first match, 19 digs in the second, and 23 in the third. Her digs helped to start the attack that hit over .299 in two of the three matches, while she also added 14 set assists of her own.
The conference weekly award is the first for the second-year libero.
Coastal is off to its best start in program history at 14-0 and with the three 3-0 straight-set wins this week over the Eagles, the Chants have now won 16-straight sets and last dropped a set to Troy on Oct. 23.
