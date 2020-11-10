Chanticleer women’s soccer trio named All-Sun Belt

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference office released the 2020 Women’s Soccer All-Sun Belt team as voted on by the conference’s head coaches with three Chanticleers picking up all-conference honors.
Mackenzie Gibbs and Mackenzie Cherry were both named to the first team while Sunny Sigurvinsdottir was named to the second team.
Gibbs, a senior from Atlanta, finished the season with eight points for the Chants and was tied for ninth in the Sun Belt in goals (4) and tied for fifth in goals per game (0.36). She also had two match-winning goals which was tied for fourth in the conference.
Cherry was a mainstay along the backline of defense for the Chants that received the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week honor and was named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Honorable Mention National Team of the Week over the course of the season. The junior from Canton, Ga., also got in on the scoring act with three points on one goal and one assist on the year.
Sunny Sigurvinsdottir was a pre-season All-Sun Belt selection after being named to the All-Sun Belt first team and the United Soccer Coaches All-Region team in 2019. She turned in another outstanding season on her way to being named to the second team in 2020. She finished the season with five points on one goal and three assists. She led the team in assists and was tied for sixth in the conference overall while her 0.27 assists per game also ranked sixth in the Sun Belt. Her lone goal of the season against South Alabama was the match-winner against the eventual Sun Belt Conference Tournament champions.
