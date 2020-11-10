Chanticleer women’s soccer trio named All-Sun Belt

Sunny Sigurvinsdottir was a pre-season All-Sun Belt selection after being named to the All-Sun Belt first team and the United Soccer Coaches All-Region team in 2019. She turned in another outstanding season on her way to being named to the second team in 2020. She finished the season with five points on one goal and three assists. She led the team in assists and was tied for sixth in the conference overall while her 0.27 assists per game also ranked sixth in the Sun Belt. Her lone goal of the season against South Alabama was the match-winner against the eventual Sun Belt Conference Tournament champions.