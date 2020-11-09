Veterans to trek close to 100 miles from Myrtle Beach to Charleston

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A group of veterans is set to walk nearly 100 miles from Myrtle Beach to Charleston to raise money for various veteran organizations.
According to the Facebook event page Veterans Victory Walk, the journey will begin Tuesday at 6 a.m. at the Myrtle Beach Vet Center. From there, the group will travel to Patriots Point in Charleston.
“This is close to a 100-mile walk which should be completed with breaks in roughly 35 hours,” the event page states.
Event organizers said they will be riding together in vans and the walk will be “a relay of sorts,” and not everyone will be expected to walk the entire time.
The group said the plan is to have breaks and take turns walking through the night so they arrive at Patriots Point on Veterans Day.
