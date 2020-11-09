Social media platform ‘Parler’ tops app store as millions make accounts after election

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The number one app in the App Store and Google Play as of Monday is an app many may have never heard of.
It’s called Parler, and it’s known as a place to share thoughts without censorship.
Parler’s CEO announced on the app that two million new accounts were created in one day.
Many high-profile conservative names like Ted Cruz, Mark Levin and Sean Hannity have gained large followings on the site, each of them with more than two million followers.
People in the Grand Strand are using the app as well.
“I have a real problem with censorship in this country,” Chris Koppel said. “We don’t live in a communist country. We live in a country of free speech and should be able to say whatever you want to say.”
The social media site has been around since 2018, but it took off after the election.
Koppel said she joined after Twitter prevented anyone from sharing the link to a New York Post article that accused President-elect Joe Biden of being involved in his son Hunter’s business dealings overseas.
“When I saw what they did at the New York Post, I was astonished that they could do something like that,” Koppel said. “And so I thought, ‘We’ve got to start moving in a direction to be where we can have free speech.’ So yeah, definitely was the tipping point.”
Michelle Loscalzo joined Parler within the last two weeks. She said she first heard about it by listening to Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino’s podcasts.
“I have personally shared stuff on Facebook that has been immediately taken down because I have posted things about Trump and so Parler is that social media platform to be able to have the freedom of speech to be able to post things without it being taken down immediately,” Loscalzo said.
