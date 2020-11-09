Salvation Army of the Pee Dee holds kettle kickoff in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - With the holiday season around the corner, the Salvation Army of the Pee Dee is asking for the help of the community to bring holiday joy to our neighbors.
Salvation Army Maj. Gene Hogg knows firsthand what the Salvation Army can do for a child in need especially during the Christmas season.
He himself was once helped by the organization, many years ago.
“Most of the time I slept on the floorboard of my daddy’s car," said Hogg.
Hogg said his father was an alcoholic and they were constantly moving from place to place. Through those struggles, the Salvation Army was there to lend a helping hand, which changed his life.
“They taught me how to play a horn and they taught me how to sing, they helped me with my homework and sent me to summer camp. All of the programs and all of the programs the Salvation Army offers all of its children and the people in the community, really changed my trajectory," said Hogg.
The Salvation Army of the Pee Dee held its kettle kickoff on Monday to raise money to assist others during the holidays, but there are other ways you can help.
The Angel Tree program gives you the chance to provide Christmas for a child in need, as you check off items on their wish lists.
ANGEL TREE | How to help
But it’s about what isn’t on the Angel Tree tags that might leave a lasting impression.
“When they don’t think anyone else is watching and you speak hope. Something little like here’s a baby doll. My wife was given a doll almost 40 years ago by the Salvation Army, that she still has and why, because she was given hope on that day," said Hogg.
The Salvation Army of the Pee Dee has more Angel Tree applications than ever before, so they’re also seeking donations for the empty stocking fund.
Those donations provide gifts for angels who aren’t adopted and still need help during the holidays.
“That’s where Salvation Army and people can come alongside and say here’s some hope for you and peace for you and you don’t have to worry about where the Christmas meal is coming from," said Hogg.
You can drop off donations at the Salvation Army of the Pee Dee on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence or click here for ways you can help.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.