Representative-elect Nancy Mace discusses goals for Congress

Rep.-elect Nancy Mace discusses goals for Congress
By Gray Media | November 9, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 4:25 PM

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As Representative-elect Nancy Mace prepares to take office on Capitol Hill, she discusses her recent upset victory over incumbent Democratic Congressman Joe Cunningham.

RELATED: Nancy Mace wins U.S. House race beating Joe Cunningham

Mace, the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, is also now the first Republican woman elected as a member of South Carolina’s Congressional delegation.

You can watch the video above to hear Mace talk about her historic win, what issues she hopes to focus on in a likely divided government, and the key local policies she would focus on in her first two-year term:

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.