Representative-elect Nancy Mace discusses goals for Congress

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As Representative-elect Nancy Mace prepares to take office on Capitol Hill, she discusses her recent upset victory over incumbent Democratic Congressman Joe Cunningham.
Mace, the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, is also now the first Republican woman elected as a member of South Carolina’s Congressional delegation.
You can watch the video above to hear Mace talk about her historic win, what issues she hopes to focus on in a likely divided government, and the key local policies she would focus on in her first two-year term:
