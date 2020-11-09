Hearing for Murrells Inlet biker bar battling to keep alcohol license pushed to February

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular Murrells Inlet biker bar will wait three more months before arguing why it should be allowed to keep its alcohol license.
A court hearing between SBB and the South Carolina Department of Revenue will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in the Administrative Law Court in Columbia, with Judge H.W. Funderburk, Jr., presiding, according to court officials.
The hearing was originally set for Tuesday, Nov. 10.
SBB’s lawyer, Ken Allen, told WMBF News that both parties are working on routine discovery, which can take some time. He said both parties asked for the hearing date to be pushed back, but that the bar is looking forward to its day in court.
In the meantime, SBB is able to continue operating with its alcohol license.
“When the SCDOR seeks to revoke or suspend an alcohol license,” the department told WMBF News in an email, “South Carolina law permits the license holder to continue operating until the SC Administrative Law Court has rendered a decision.”
WMBF News was the first to break that the SCDOR was seeking to permanently revoke the biker bar’s alcohol license for violating the governor’s executive order that prohibited concert venues and nightclubs from being open.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Documents showed that the bar had been violating the order for about three months, but specifically pointed out the Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally.
“The Myrtle Beach Bike Week ‘Spring Rally’ took place July 13-19, 2020. During that time, SBB advertised extensively that it was hosting multiple live musical acts every night between July 13 and July 18, 2020. Several of these concerts were free. Upon information and belief, SBB did not limit the attendance at the concerts or take any other measures to comply with the applicable Executive Orders,” according to documents provided by the SCDOR.
Court filings show that both parties will present evidence in the case which can include documents, records and witnesses in the case.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.