OPERATION RESCUE CHRISTMAS: WMBF News partners with The Salvation Army

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News is partnering with The Salvation Army to help rescue Christmas for girls and boys in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
Typically when holiday shopping you’ll notice the Salvation Army Red Kettles stationed outside to make donations. They’ll still have them this year, but they’ve added a new digital element. On the signs there is a QR code to scan and make a donation from a phone.
The purpose of this is to be able to donate without having to touch anything.
People can also still find angel trees to pick out and shop for this year in person but there’s another way too.
“For the first time we are creating a digital shopping area, a digital angel ability so they can physically go to our website, to the WMBF news website through our tsahorry.org website and they can physically pick out an angel from the digital network," Salvation Army’s Captain Carl Melton said. "They can see the name, they can see the needs.”
Due to COVID-19, the Salvation Army is seeing about a 30% increase in demand for the Angel Tree program.
“We have folks who were laid off, we have folks who haven’t been able to work, folks haven’t been able to put money aside for gifts, we have folks who haven’t even been able to put food on their table,” Melton said.
Not only can someone pick an angel tree digitally this year, they can shop for the angel online too.
“Our partner nationwide this year is walmart so they can go to walmart.com and it will connect to our services. They order online and it comes to our location and we can track it using our digital method," he said.
For more information on how you can help, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.