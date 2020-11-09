North Carolina State Highway Patrol helicopter crashes during training mission

GARNER, N.C. (WRAL/WMBF) - A North Carolina State Highway Patrol helicopter crash on Sunday was the second patrol helicopter crash in a little over two years.
According to our news partner WRAL, the incident happened on Tryon Road, near the Highway Patrol Training Academy, around 2 p.m.
Officials said that, as the helicopter was returning to the patrol’s hangar facility during a training mission, it went down and hit several trees on its descent.
The aircraft then landed in an upright position on Tryon Road.
The pilot was identified as Trooper B.K. Jones, assigned to Wake County, WRAL reported. Jones was not injured in the crash.
SHP commander Colonel Glenn M. NcNeill Jr. issued the following statement about the crash:
“We are truly grateful for the health and safety of Trooper B.K. Jones after today’s helicopter crash in Raleigh. We are often reminded of the inherent dangers our members face as part of their daily pursuit to keep our communities safe. We look forward to a transparent investigation into today’s crash, and we welcome all findings that we hope can further our quest for the safe operation of the patrol’s Aviation Unit.”
The National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and the patrol’s Reconstruction Unit are investigating the crash.
This is the second Highway Patrol crash that has happened in the area in the past two years, according to WRAL.
On July 13, 2018, two were injured after the pilot began having difficulty controlling the aircraft when it was about 5 feet in the air.
In that crash, the helicopter tilted to its side, and the rotor struck the ground, causing the helicopter to fall on its side.
Willie Hayes, who lives near the scene where both crashes occurred, said he remembers the day of the 2018 crash.
“It’s concerning because you see where the helicopter crashed. Just imagine if I was driving at that same point in time. What would have happened? It would have been a fatality,” he added.
Both men in the 2018 crash received treatment for minor injuries.
