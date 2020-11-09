McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing on business license tax reform in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visited the Pee Dee Monday afternoon.
McMaster was at the Harris Pest Control on South Irby Street in Effingham where he held a ceremonial bill signing of H. 4431, the South Carolina Business License Tax Standardization Act.
The bill makes a number of reforms to South Carolina’s local business license taxes that are imposed by counties or municipalities.
One of the biggest changes is modernizing the state’s business license tax system and making it easier for all businesses to pay license taxes statewide. The law helps create a one-stop web portal for registering and paying all business license taxes.
“We want to take all the unnecessary burdens off of business so that they will be able to do business. Small business in South Carolina, that’s our livelihood. Small businesses, when we have small businesses thriving, when we’re educating the children, when we have good solid law enforcement, there is no stopping the people of SC," McMaster said.
