Man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 Myrtle Beach killing

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to a deadly 2018 Myrtle Beach shooting, officials said.
According to Tonya Root with the Horry County Solicitor’s Office, 44-year-old Javaline T. Dawkins was convicted on charges of murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on Friday, Nov. 6.
The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Michael G. Nettles presided over the trial, which began on Monday, Nov. 2.
Dawkins' charges stem from a deadly shooting that occurred on June 27, 2018.
The victim was later identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office as 27-year-old Ryan Bryant.
Prosecutors said Dawkins kidnapped Bryant, who later escaped from a vehicle at 29th Avenue North and U.S. 17 Bypass.
Before he drove away, Dawkins shot the victim at the location several times, killing him.
The men knew each other and met for an illegal drug trade, prosecutors said.
Dawkins was identified as the suspect through witness statements and video surveillance.
