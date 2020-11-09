Grand Strand Health breaks ground on new Carolina Forest ER

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Forest is one step closer to getting a new emergency room.
Grand Strand Health announced Monday that ground has been broken on a new ER in the Carolina Forest area. The facility will be a full-service emergency room named Carolina Forest ER.
The facility will be located at 2101 Oakheart Road, near the U.S. 501 side of Carolina Forest, according to a press release. The 10-bed, 11,000 square-foot facility will be licensed by the State of South Carolina as an ER and gives Carolina Forest residents and visitors another option to be seen and treated 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The new Carolina Forest ER will be staffed by a team of board-certified emergency physicians, as well as specially-trained nurses and staff, the release stated.
The total cost of this project is $10 million. The ER’s anticipated completion is summer 2021, according to the release.
