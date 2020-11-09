Georgetown police search for Walmart robbery suspect

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a robbery suspect.
Officers obtained warrants for the arrest of Samuel Robinson in an armed robbery case.
Investigators said Robinson took several items on Sunday from the Walmart on North Fraser Street in Georgetown.
They added when he was confronted by a store employee, he pulled out a gun and threatened the worker.
Robinson ran away from the scene, according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Staff Sgt. Cribb at 843-545-4329 or the tip line at 843-545-4400.
