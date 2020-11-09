FIRST ALERT: Tropical moisture increases rain chances this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Our week will feature a variety of weather with rain chances eventually increasing by the middle and end of the week.
As you wake up this morning, it’s another comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the low-mid 60s. There will be no need for the light jacket this morning but you will want to keep an eye on that First Alert Weather App today and throughout the rest of the week with rain chances in the forecast.
Highs today will reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with humidity noticeable and the rain chances at 20% for both today and tomorrow. It’s not a washout but those isolated showers will be possible today before better moisture arrives ahead of Eta.
By Wednesday, tropical moisture will fully be into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, increasing those rain chances to 70%. Highs on Wednesday will stay in the upper 70s and the rain will begin and be off and on throughout the middle and end of the week. It’s important to note that the tropical moisture will flow into our area well ahead of Eta. In fact, there is still low confidence in where Eta goes as we head into the weekend. If we see a path along the Carolinas, our rain chances will increase for the weekend. For now, it’s a 30% chance of showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday.
Rainfall through the next seven days looks to range from 2-4″ with isolated higher amounts possible. Since we have been so dry, I do not expect flooding issues to happen. Of course, we will monitor any changes and let you know about them throughout the week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.