FIRST ALERT: Tropical moisture increases rain chances this week

By Wednesday, tropical moisture will fully be into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, increasing those rain chances to 70%. Highs on Wednesday will stay in the upper 70s and the rain will begin and be off and on throughout the middle and end of the week. It’s important to note that the tropical moisture will flow into our area well ahead of Eta. In fact, there is still low confidence in where Eta goes as we head into the weekend. If we see a path along the Carolinas, our rain chances will increase for the weekend. For now, it’s a 30% chance of showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday.