FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain likely as moisture from Eta arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re setting up for a soggy week as tropical moisture streams into the Carolinas.
Tuesday will likely be the driest day this week with just a few showers around. Temperatures remain unseasonably warm with afternoon highs approaching 80°.
The deep tropical moisture streams in both Wednesday and Thursday, setting up for rounds of heavy rain. Expect on-and-off downpours for most of the day with rain totals approaching 3″ in spots through Thursday. We remain warm and muggy with temperatures holding in the upper 70s.
More downpours return Friday, just not quite as widespread. This slow drying trend will continue into the week but some showers remain possible both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll briefly drop the temperatures this week as afternoon highs fall to 70° Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.