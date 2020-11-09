Council to consider parking decal program for oceanfront Myrtle Beach employees

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is exploring the option of affordable legal parking for employees working along the beach.
At Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach City Council meeting, members will take up a resolution deemed the “Oceanfront Employee Parking Decal Program.”
The program would be available to employees of businesses located east of Kings Highway. City officials said while some businesses in the area provide off-site parking, most employees are left to find and pay for parking themselves.
The decal would cost $50 per year exclusively for employees and they would only be used at coin-operated meters.
Council members begin their regular meeting Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.
