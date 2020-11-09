Coroner identifies burglary suspect killed after high-speed chase ends in crash in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner has identified the man killed after a high-speed chase with police ended in a crash early Sunday morning in Florence.
According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, the burglary suspect fled from police on Second Loop Road and collided head-on with another vehicle near South Irby Street.
The suspect and victim has been identified as 20-year-old Keith Lamar, of Spartanburg, the coroner said.
According to officials, the vehicle the suspect was driving had been reported stolen.
The incident remains under investigation.
