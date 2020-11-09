Conway woman to spend over a decade in federal prison for distributing fentanyl

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway woman was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on drug and gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.
Amy Marie Mishoe, 33, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Evidence presented to the court showed that in April 2018, the Horry County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a state search warrant at Mishoe’s house in Conway.
During the search, authorities found firearms, ammunition, and 132 tablets of oxycodone, officials said.
About a year later, in March 2019, Loris police responded to reports of an overdose.
According to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, the person’s girlfriend told authorities she and her boyfriend went to Mishoe’s house to pick up a prescribed medication.
But Mishoe failed to hand over the medication, as the person owed her money. Instead, authorities said Mishoe gave the person three small pills for $30.
“The individual took one of the pills and thereafter had to be transported to the Loris Emergency Department for treatment. The Loris Police Department retrieved one of the three pills the individual had purchased from Mishoe, and an analysis by the Horry County Police Department Drug Laboratory confirmed the pill contained Fentanyl,” a press release from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office stated.
Chief United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Mishoe to 138 months in federal prison, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision.
There is no parole in the federal system.
