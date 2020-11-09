Conway businesses kick off holiday shopping season

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Just last week, the streets of Conway were lined with pumpkins, scarecrows and hay. But now, wreaths, lights, and garland deck the shops along Main Street.
Even though high temperatures Saturday in Conway reached around 80 degrees, Christmas is on its way to the riverfront city’s downtown.
It’s the 2020 Holiday Open House, and it’s kicking off the 2020 holiday shopping season, with two days of special events geared at promoting local businesses.
Southern Roots Boutique owner Lisa Abshire said she and her daughter, Halee Bowers, opened their storefront on Main Street five months ago in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They had their shop open on Sunday.
“Oh today and yesterday has [sic] been amazing in Downtown!" Abshire said.
Abshire said the high foot traffic and attention brought to local businesses the past two days has been great for their bottom line, and the Conway community is very supportive.
“I speak with different people at the chamber and Conway Alive, and I also associate very closely with my community down here with my other merchants," she said.
But statewide, new businesses are struggling due to the ongoing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a release this fall from the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce, the chamber says new small business license applications have declined in many counties statewide.
In fact, the chamber said the number has diminished by 946 in the same months in 2020 as compared to 2019.
But still, Abshire says she’s just looking forward to what’s to come as more people shop this holiday season. She’s hoping for a good season, despite the obstacles.
“I hope so and I think we will. Because we have a lot of support, and I think everyone should support your small town businesses," she said.
