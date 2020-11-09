Authorities arrest four people, including 16-year-old, during drug bust in McColl

Adrian Oxendine, Stevvon Lewis, Kayla Smith (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | November 9, 2020 at 2:42 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 3:16 PM

MCCOLL, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people were taken into custody Monday morning after a drug investigation at a home in McColl.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and the McColl Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on King Street.

The search warrant was the result of a joint investigation into drug activity at the home.

Authorities said they found a crack cocaine inside the home.

They arrested Stevvon Lewis, Adrian Oxendine, Kayla Smith and a 16-year-old in the case.

All four are charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substance within proximity of a school.

Three of the suspects were booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center. The 16-year-old has been referred to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

