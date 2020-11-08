Police: Wanted man connected to Georgetown shooting turns himself in

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a man involved in a shooting that left one person dead has turned himself in.
Police say Jerry Lee Williams Jr., 18, has surrendered to law enforcement and is now in custody.
They say he is the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened at the Bethel Apartments in Georgetown the night of October 28.
Officers say they first responded to the scene at 1810 Gilbert Street at around 9:30 p.m in reference to a shooting.
When they arrived at the scene, police say they found one man lying dead on the ground with several gunshot wounds.
Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson said the victim was identified as Terrence Pinckney, 28, of Andrews.
