No one injured in helicopter crash near NC Highway Patrol Training Academy

GARNER, NC (WRAL) - A helicopter crashed near the North Carolina Highway Patrol Training Academy on Sunday.
The incident happened on Tryon Road, near Garner, around 2 p.m.
Officials said the helicopter belongs to North Carolina Highway Patrol.
One person was inside the aircraft when it crashed.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The FAA is investigating the crash.
This is the second crash that has happened in the area.
On July 13, 2018, two were injured after a helicopter crash after the pilot began having difficulty controlling the aircraft when it was about five feet in the air.
In that crash, the helicopter tilted to its side and the rotor struck the ground, causing the helicopter to fall on its side.
Willie Hayes, who lives near the scene where both crashes occurred, said he remembers the day of the crash.
“It concerning because you see where the helicopter crashed ... just imagine if I was driving at that same point in time. What would have happened? It would have been a fatality,” he added.
Both men in the 2018 crash received treatment for minor injuries.
