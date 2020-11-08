No. 15 Coastal Carolina swarms Jaguars in 23-6 homecoming win

Following a six-play drive and punt from each team, the Jaguars took the ball on its one-yard line and with the help of a CCU face mask penalty on a third-and-eight drove to the Coastal 16-yard line before a sack by the duo of Jeffrey Gunter and C.J. Brewer ended the drive at the 25-yard and forced a 43-yard field goal from Guajardo to cut the Chants' lead to eight at 14-6 with just over five minutes left to play in the first half.