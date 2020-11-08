FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Eta and two additional chances of development

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - 2020 is showing no signs of slowing down as we have two chances of development and Tropical Storm Eta.
Tropical Storm Eta
At 10 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Eta was located by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 24.6 North, longitude 83.4 West. Eta is moving toward the southwest near 14 mph, and this motion with some reduction in forward speed is expected to continue through tonight. Little overall motion is forecast on Tuesday and a slow northward motion is expected on Wednesday.
On the forecast track, the center of Eta will continue to move away from the Florida Keys and south Florida today, and will remain over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico tonight through Wednesday. Data from the aircraft and Doppler radars indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today and tonight. Some slight strengthening is forecast on Tuesday into Wednesday, followed by gradual weakening thereafter. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure based on reports from the aircraft is 994 mb.
Chance of Developments
Showers and thunderstorms associated with a non-tropical low pressure system located several hundred miles southwest of the Azores continue to get gradually better organized. Further development is expected, and a tropical or subtropical storm will likely form during the next few days while the system moves eastward or east-northeastward over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean. The chance of development is at 50% over the next two days and 70% over the next five days.
A tropical wave is forecast to move over the central Caribbean Sea, where an area of low pressure could form in a couple of days. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves slowly westward. The chance of development is at 50% over the next five days.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.