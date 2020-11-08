FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Eta and two additional chances of development

On the forecast track, the center of Eta will continue to move away from the Florida Keys and south Florida today, and will remain over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico tonight through Wednesday. Data from the aircraft and Doppler radars indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today and tonight. Some slight strengthening is forecast on Tuesday into Wednesday, followed by gradual weakening thereafter. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure based on reports from the aircraft is 994 mb.