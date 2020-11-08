DHEC: Over 175K total COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, 20 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 825 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to over 175,000 since the pandemic began.
The total number now stands at 175,730 since testing began in South Carolina. DHEC also reported 20 new deaths Sunday, bringing the death toll to 3,776.
Locally, Horry County saw 39 new cases, while 27 cases were reported in Florence County. Only one new local death was reported, occurring in an elderly patient from Florence County. For a further breakdown of cases by county, click here. For a further breakdown of deaths by county, click here.
DHEC said 6,321 tests were reported to the agency on Saturday, and the percent positive was 13.1%.
South Carolina hospitals report their information to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
For more information on how you can get tested, click here.
