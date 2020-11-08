Deputies: Man dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled a traffic stop crashed his vehicle early Sunday morning has died.
Deputies said a man driving a vehicle with no tail lights fled after a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Sunday on Ocean Highway in South Litchfield.
Reports said the driver had outstanding warrants for domestic abuse, and a deputy initiated a pursuit when the man refused to stop.
Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the vehicle, 2006 Dodge Charger, was traveling north on Highway 17 in an attempt to flee from deputies. The driver then crossed the center median in an attempt to avoid a tire deflation device and lost control, overturning the vehicle several times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.
They were pronounced dead on the scene, according to Jones. SCHP also said the crash happened in the area of Tadlack Drive, which is between Garden City and Murrells Inlet in Horry County.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy later identified the driver as 27-year-old Kelvin Burgess, of Lake City.
There were also no reported injuries to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office personnel or damage to equipment.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.
