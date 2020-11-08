Coastal Carolina remains No. 15, Clemson slides in latest AP Poll

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina will remain a top-15 team in the AP Poll this week.
The 7-0 Chanticleers check into this week’s rankings at No. 15, staying put after Saturday’s 23-6 home win over South Alabama. It remains the highest ranking the program has ever received in the poll.
Future CCU opponent Liberty also moved up three spots this week. The Chants and Flames will meet in Brooks Stadium on Dec. 5.
Elsewhere in the Sun Belt, Lousiana-Lafayette re-entered the rankings at No. 25, while Appalachian State received votes this week ahead of a meeting with Coastal on Nov. 21 in Conway.
Meanwhile, now-former No. 1 Clemson slid down three spots following Saturday’s double-overtime loss at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are now No. 2, and received a pair of first-place votes.
The new No. 1 is Alabama, receiving 59 first-place votes this week. Ohio State checked in at No. 3, while Texas A&M moved up two spots to No. 5 after routing South Carolina.
Florida, Cincinnati, BYU, Miami and Indiana all rounded out the top 10 in that order.
CCU actually moved down one spot in this week’s Amway Coaches' Poll, falling to No. 17. Clemson fell to No. 4 this week.
The Chants take their perfect record on the road on Saturday at Troy. Kickoff is scheduled for noon, and the game will be televised on ESPNU.
Clemson is off this week. The Tigers next play Florida State at home on Nov. 21.
