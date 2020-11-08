3 arrested after SWAT team executes search warrant at Myrtle Beach home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Three men have been arrested on drug charges after police searched a home last week.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Dorrell Epps, Deandre Wilson and Antoneyo Fulton were taken into custody after officers executed a search warrant at a home on 3rd Avenue South last Friday that involved the department’s SWAT team.
MBPD said the arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation into drug activity in the city.
Epps is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon. Wilson is charged with possession of crack cocaine and tracking methamphetamine, while Fulton is charged with a count of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of crack cocaine and simple possesion of marijuana.
Online records show Epps and Fulton were released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on bond Saturday, while Wilson remains behind bars.
