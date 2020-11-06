18-year-old soldier killed during training at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old soldier in the Army has died during training at Fort Jackson, officials announced Friday.
It happened Thursday at a rifle range. Officials say the soldier suffered a “fatal injury,” but they did not specify what happened.
EMS rushed the soldier to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.
The soldier was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment. He has not been identified.
No other trainees or cadre were injured on the range, officials said.
“Our hearts are heavy for our teammate, the unit soldiers and all the family members,” Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. said. “We are providing comfort and assistance to those involved.”
An investigation has been launched by military law enforcement.
More information will be released after the soldier’s next of kin has been identified.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.