SWAT team executes search warrant at Myrtle Beach home
Authorities are executing a search warrant Friday at a Myrtle Beach home. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | November 6, 2020 at 12:18 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 1:20 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are executing a search warrant Friday at a Myrtle Beach home.

Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said the department’s SWAT team is currently at a home on South Oak Street and 3rd Avenue South.

Vest added the investigation is drug-related.

A photo from the scene shows several people in handcuffs, although police have not yet disclosed if any arrests have actually been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

