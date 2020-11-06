SWAT team executes search warrant at Myrtle Beach home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are executing a search warrant Friday at a Myrtle Beach home.
Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said the department’s SWAT team is currently at a home on South Oak Street and 3rd Avenue South.
Vest added the investigation is drug-related.
A photo from the scene shows several people in handcuffs, although police have not yet disclosed if any arrests have actually been made.
No additional information was immediately available.
